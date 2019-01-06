Wayne Rooney arrested in US for being drunk and swearing in public

Wayne Rooney after he was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Centre. Credit: Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office

Former England captain Wayne Rooney was recently arrested in the US on a charge of public swearing and drunkenness, it has emerged. An arrest sheet filed by Viginia's Loudoun General District Court, which has been shared widely online, confirmed his name, address and offence.

The former England captain's misdemeanor is listed as 'public swearing/intoxication'. Credit: Loudoun General District Court

It states Rooney, who plays for MLS side DC United, was held on December 16 for the public swearing/intoxication misdemeanour before being released without bail. The document shows the 33-year-old striker paid a $25 fine and £91 costs on January 4.

The document confirms Wayne Rooney was fined £25.00. Credit: Loudoun General District Court

A spokesman for Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said: “He was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Centre on December 16 2018, on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police. “He was later released on a personal recognisance bond.” The former Manchester United and Everton star joined DC United on a three-and-a-half year deal last summer.

Wayne Rooney was arrested a month after he returned to captain England in a special friendly in November. Credit: PA