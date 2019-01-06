Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join the Queen for Sandringham church service

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after attending a service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: PA

The Queen braved the cold to attend the first Sunday church service of the year at Sandringham.

The monarch, wearing a fawn coat and hat, travelled to St Mary Magdalene Church by car but was joined by royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who walked to the service.

The Queen leaves St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Credit: PA

The family were greeted by well-wishers hoping to catch a glimpse of the royals as they entered the church.

Children and adults alike wanted to catch a glimpse of the Royals. Credit: PA

The Duchess of Cambridge, wearing a blue coat and hat, was given flowers by onlookers after the couple left the church.

Well-wishers flanked the couple as they left the church. Credit: PA

St Mary Magdalene is regularly used as a place of worship by the royal family, including for the Christmas Day service.

All smiles on Sunday morning. Credit: PA

Each winter, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh head to the Norfolk estate, typically staying until February.

An animated Prince William spots a familiar face. Credit: PA

William and Kate also have a home in Sandringham – the 10-bedroom Georgian mansion, Anmer Hall.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walked to church. Credit: PA