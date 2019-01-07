Big questions left unanswered in long-term strategy for NHS

Today at last the long-term strategy for the NHS in England will be published.

So long-term, it will take the health service right through the next decade, which is no mean feat.

NHS England’s Chief Executive, Simon Stevens, has written the plan at the request of the prime minister. He says it can save up to half a million lives by focusing on killer conditions and getting people to live healthier lifestyles.

An extra £20 billion promised to the NHS over the next five years will be used to help achieve this. But how?

Well, we’re told diagnosis of major diseases will be made easier and quicker with technology, mental health provision will increase and patients will be looked after better in the community - keeping them out of hospital, ensuring they live longer and healthier lifestyles.

This all sounds plausible when you take into account that GPs, local community and mental health will get a third of the extra funding.

So, less money you might say, going straight to hospitals.