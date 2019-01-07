Brexit lorry trial to take place at Kent airfield

More than 100 lorries are set to descend on a disused airfield as the Government carries out a major test of its plans for UK border disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The trial in Kent on Monday will test out Manston airfield near Ramsgate as a mass HGV holding bay to ease congestion on roads to Channel ports, the Department for Transport confirmed.

Letters to hauliers from DfT and Kent County Council, which emerged last week, said the practice run would take place during morning rush hour at 8am and again at 11am to “establish the safest optimum release rate of HGVs” from the airfield to Dover along the A256.

It said it would pay for 100 to 150 lorry companies to take part in the trial of Operation Brock, although a driver has since claimed he turned down the job because he was only being offered fuel expenses.

On Sunday road signs directing traffic could be seen set up on the runway and on roads surrounding the airfield.