Can Bohemian Rhapsody repeat its Golden Globes success at Oscars?

Could Bohemian Rhapsody also take best film at the Oscars? Credit: AP

It was a bit of an eye opener in the end. Olivia Colman and Glenn Close winning in the best film actress categories - no surprises there. And Colman has a good chance of repeating the win at the Oscars. But Bohemian Rhapsody for best film? Not many saw that coming. Rami Malek playing Freddie Mercury is without doubt the best thing about that film and he deserves recognition. But for a movie that didn't exactly have the critics swooning - and was in a category with A Star Is Born and If Beale Street Could Talk - its win was quite an achievement. But the British-American co-production was just one of the night's successes for UK talent.

Will Olivia Colman's success be repeated at the Oscars? Credit: AP

Richard Madden for The Bodyguard and Ben Whishaw for A Very English Scandal were deserved winners in the TV categories, while Welsh-born Christian Bale was rightly saluted for his incredible transformation to play the former US Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice, Adam McKay's scathing look at his rise to political power. It was a rare political moment on the night - this was not like last year's show where the speeches were dominated by gender and race issues, though host Sandra Oh, of Korean descent, did take a moment to reflect on the diversity of the audience at the show as a sign of how things had changed. There were deserved wins for Mahershala Ali for Green Book, a true story of race in America in the 1960s, and that film was the night's biggest winner. Regina King also triumphed for If Beale Street Could Talk, and Sandra Oh herself for Killing Eve. And Glenn Close urged women to stand up and take credit, like her character in The Wife eventually does. Metoo bracelets were in evidence, but the show was distinctly less edgy than last year's.

Christian Bale was lauded for his portrayal of Dick Cheney. Credit: AP