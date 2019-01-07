Car industry faces ‘perfect storm’ as sales drop

New car sales fell by 7% last year with the industry blaming “a perfect storm” for the decline. Preliminary figures show around 2,366,000 new cars were registered in 2018, down more than 174,000 on the previous year. UK trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) predicted a further 2% drop in demand this year.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes described 2018 as “highly turbulent”, but insisted sales were “on a par” with the average over the past 10 to 15 years. He warned that a drop in consumer confidence linked to Brexit, concern about diesels and the impact of a new testing regime are all having a negative impact on the market. “The challenges before us are something of a perfect storm,” Mr Hawes said. “It’s causing considerable worry and agitation across boardrooms both in the UK and abroad.” He said it would be “unfair” to attribute the entire drop in demand to fears over the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, but explained that falling consumer confidence has reduced people’s inclination to make a “big ticket purchase”.

