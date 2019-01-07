Cost of bringing road bridges up to scratch rose by a third last year – study

The maintenance backlog for council-owned road bridges in Britain has increased by a third in 12 months, new figures show. An estimated £6.7 billion is needed to ensure all the structures are up to scratch, according to analysis of 2017/18 data by motoring research charity the RAC Foundation. This is up from £5 billion a year earlier. Some 3,177 bridges in the worst condition have been categorised as “substandard”, meaning they are unable to carry the heaviest vehicles. Many of these structures are subject to weight restrictions while others are under programmes of increased monitoring or even managed decline.

Credit: PA Graphics

Devon has the highest number of substandard bridges at 244, followed by Essex (167), Somerset (160) and Cornwall (140). Some are substandard because they were built to earlier design standards, while others have deteriorated through age and use. Between them, local authorities say they would ideally want to bring 2,026 of these bridges back to full carrying capacity. But budget constraints mean they anticipate that only 343 of these will have the necessary work carried out on them within the next five years. The analysis is based on figures provided by 200 out of the 207 local highway authorities across Britain, which manage 71,652 bridges. It was carried out in partnership with Adept, a group representing local authority bosses responsible for transport and other sectors.

