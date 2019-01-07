Decade-long NHS plan to tackle major killer conditions

Up to 500,000 lives could be saved under plans for the NHS in England over the next decade, health chiefs claim. The NHS long-term plan involves greater use of high-tech treatments and diagnostic testing and could prevent 150,000 heart attacks, strokes and dementia cases. NHS England chief Simon Stevens said the plan also “tackles head on” the pressures faced by health staff.

More than three million people will benefit from improved stroke, respiratory and cardiac services over the next decade. About 23,000 premature deaths could be prevented by putting 100,000 people with heart complaints through a healthy living and exercise programme every year. And the plans aim to ensure three-quarters of cancers are diagnosed early, when they can be treated more successfully, up from half at present. As part of the drive to use new technology to help treat and prevent conditions: – The NHS will become the first health service in the world to offer whole genome sequencing for children with cancer to help target treatment specifically at their needs. – There will be genetic testing for about 30,000 people with dangerously high inherited cholesterol. – Pilot schemes will see “smart” inhalers given to respiratory patients to monitor their condition. – Cutting-edge scans and the potential use of artificial intelligence to improve stroke care. – Patients will be able to access health care at the touch of the button through a “digital front door” to the NHS.

