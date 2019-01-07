'Fiji Water Girl' steals the show on the Golden Globes red carpet

An unexpected new star was born at the Golden Globe Awards, a woman serving Fiji Water at the red carpet.

She became an online sensation at the 2019 Golden Globe awards after she repeatedly posed in the background of photos on the red carpet.

With a tray of bottles and a subtly-raised eyebrow, 'Fiji Water Girl' was almost ever-present as the stars arrived, staring straight down the camera and winning over hundreds of social media users.