- ITV Report
-
Gabon's government 'puts down attempted coup and detains plotters'
Gabon's government put down an attempted coup on Monday and arrested the plotters, who were junior army officers, a spokesman said.
Earlier on Monday a soldier, who identified himself as Lieutenant Obiang Ondo Kelly, commander of the Republican Guard, said the military had seized control of the government "to restore democracy" to the West African nation.
He was flanked by two other soldiers holding weapons and they were all dressed in camouflage uniforms and green berets.
But government spokesman Guy-Betrand Mapangou said authorities have now regained control of the state broadcasting offices and a major thoroughfare in the capital, Libreville, the only areas taken by the plotters.
The soldiers involved have been taken into custody and President Ali Bongo's government remains in control, Mr Mapangou said.
A curfew has been imposed over the capital, Libreville, and the internet has been cut.
The city on the Atlantic Ocean coast is being patrolled by military tanks and armed vehicles. No violence has been reported.
Oil-rich Gabon has been ruled for more than half a century by Ali Bongo and his father, Omar, who died in 2009.
President Bongo has been out of the country since October amid reports he had a stroke.
He recently addressed the country in a new year's message which was filmed in Morocco, where he has been receiving medical treatment.
In the brief speech, 59-year-old Bongo declared the country was "indivisible" and acknowledged his health problems without giving details.
He called it "a difficult period" and a challenge that he surmounted "thanks to God."
He promised to put all of his efforts into improving the daily quality of life for Gabon's people.
The French-educated Bongo, who was the country's defense minister before becoming president, narrowly won re-election in 2016 while opposition rival Jean Ping claimed irregularities and continues to call himself the country's real president.