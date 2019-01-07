Harry and Meghan head to Merseyside for first engagement of 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to carry out their first official engagement of 2019 by visiting Birkenhead in Merseyside.

Harry and Meghan will travel to the Wirral on January 14 to see a number of organisations which support and empower groups within the local community.

The duke and duchess, who are expecting their first child in the spring, will visit Tomorrow#s Women Wirral, an organisation that supports women in vulnerable circumstances.

It was set up in 2011 to support women on their release from prison, and now offers a range of training courses and workshops for more than 6,000 local women, including support groups around mental health issues, domestic abuse and addiction.

Harry and Meghan will hear from some of the women about their experiences.