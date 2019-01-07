- ITV Report
Idris Elba shares 'awks' picture with James Bond actor Daniel Craig at Golden Globes
Actor Idris Elba has shared the "awks" moment he came face to face with one of those world's most dangerous secret agents - and a man he has been hotly tipped to replace.
The Luther star shared a selfie of him and Daniel Craig, who plays James Bond, with the 007 actor giving him an intense stare.
The two were at the Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, where Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book were the big winners of the night.
It was a good day for Brits too, with Olivia Colman, Richard Madden and Christian Bale among those to triumph at the ceremony.
Idris Elba has long been touted as a potential replacement for Daniel Craig as 007, with the actor sometimes using social media to fuel the speculation.
Others in the running, according to the bookies, include McMafia actor James Norton, Bodyguard star Richard Madden and Tom Hiddleston, who played the lead in the BBC adaptation of the John Le Carré book The Night Manager.
Elba would be the first black man to play the role of James Bond, and there were reports last year that one of the franchise's producers had said a black actor in the role "will happen eventually".
The Luther and The Wire star has previously expressed his interest in the role created by author Ian Fleming.