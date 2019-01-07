Idris Elba shares 'awks' picture with James Bond actor Daniel Craig at Golden Globes

Actor Idris Elba has shared the "awks" moment he came face to face with one of those world's most dangerous secret agents - and a man he has been hotly tipped to replace.

The Luther star shared a selfie of him and Daniel Craig, who plays James Bond, with the 007 actor giving him an intense stare.

The two were at the Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, where Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book were the big winners of the night.

It was a good day for Brits too, with Olivia Colman, Richard Madden and Christian Bale among those to triumph at the ceremony.