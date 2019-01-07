- ITV Report
Japanese businessman breaks Twitter re-tweet record by offering to give away £725,000
A Japanese entrepreneur's tweet has become the most-retweeted of all time after offering to give away 100 million Japanese yen.
Clothes retail businessman Yusaku Maezawa's post has been shared more than 4.6 million times since it was published on Saturday.
It has raced ahead of the previous record holder - a plea from chicken nuggets-loving teenager Carter Wilkerson for free food.
Mr Maezawa's online store Zozotown enjoyed a Christmas and New Year windfall, with the company taking around 10 billion yen (£72.4 million).
As a sign of gratitude, the Japanese businessman offered to give away 100 million yen (£725,000) and share it between 100 people.
Those who follow Mr Maezawa on Twitter and retweet his post will be entered into the draw.
Mr Maezawa shared the tweet at 1.35pm on Saturday.
Mr Wilkerson's now-broken record stood after he tweeted American fast-food joint Wendy's.
Having asked how many retweets he required for a year's free supply of chicken nuggets, Wendy's said 18 million.
Mr Wilkerson's tweet, which was posted in April 2017, has since been shared 3.6 million times.