Katie Price denies being twice over limit while driving pink Range Rover

Former glamour model Katie Price has denied being almost twice the legal alcohol limit while driving a pink Range Rover.

The 40-year-old is accused of being drunk in charge of a car on October 10 last year.

Price, from Horsham, Surrey, appeared at Bromley Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police found Price in charge of the stationary vehicle at 1.40am at Shooter's Hill in Greenwich, south-east London, the court heard.

It is alleged Price had 69 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.