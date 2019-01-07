Kevin Spacey appears in court over sexual assault charge

The Oscar-winning actor had previously said he will plead not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery.

Kevin Spacey has appeared in a US courtroom to answer allegations that he groped a young man in a bar on the small Massachusetts island of Nantucket in 2016.

The court appearance by Spacey comes more than a year after former Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh accused the ex-House of Cards star of sexually assaulting her son, then 18, in the crowded bar at the Club Car, where the teen worked.

Spacey's lawyer, Alan Jackson, has sought to poke holes in the case, noting that the teen did not immediately report the allegations.

If convicted, Spacey faces up to five years in prison.

It is the first criminal case brought against the 59-year-old Oscar-winner since other allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him in 2017.

A judge denied Spacey's bid to avoid appearing in person on Monday at the Nantucket District Court. Spacey had argued his presence would "amplify the negative publicity already generated" by the case.

After the charge was announced last month, Spacey released a video in the voice of Frank Underwood, his character on Netflix's House Of Cards, in which he said: "I'm certainly not going to pay the price for the thing I didn't do."

It was unclear whether he was referring to the charge.

Spacey has also faced other allegations.

His first accuser, actor Anthony Rapp, said Spacey climbed on top of him on a bed when Mr Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

Spacey said he did not remember such an encounter but apologised if the allegations were true.