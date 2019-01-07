Kevin Spacey set for latest high-profile appearance - in court on sexual assault charge

Hollywood star Kevin Spacey is set for a court appearance. Credit: PA

Kevin Spacey has played many fictional roles in his four-decade career - how he must wish his next appearance was one of them. On Monday, the 59-year-old actor will find his stage is the dock of a Massachusetts court room as he appears accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man in a bar in 2016. The script this time will be a legal one, as the Oscar-winning actor responds to charges of felony indecent assault and battery. In court documents released last week, Spacey insisted he would deny the charges and requested the judge let him avoid Monday's hearing because his presence would "amplify the negative publicity already generated".

The 59-year-old has indicated he wants to make a comeback to acting. Credit: PA

However that request was denied and as a result he will appear at Nantucket District Court to be arraigned. The allegations were made by the son of a former TV presenter who claimed the Oscar-winning actor sexually assaulted him at Nantucket's Club Car Restaurant in July 2016. Amid other claims of assault or harassment - some at The Old Vic theatre in London where Spacey had been artistic director - he was dropped from House of Cards and other roles.

Claims of harassment by Spacey at London's Old Vic have been made. Credit: PA