Man due in court charged with murder of man killed in train attack

A man accused of murdering a father travelling on a train with his teenage son is due to appear in court.

Darren Shane Pencille, 35, will appear before magistrates on Monday accused over the death of 51-year-old Lee Pomeroy, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Officers said he was further charged with possessing an offensive weapon, while 27-year-old Chelsea Mitchell was also charged on Sunday with assisting an offender.

The pair, whose addresses were given as Willbury Road, in Farnham, Surrey, will appear in custody at Staines Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Pomeroy, who lived in Guildford and owned an IT firm, was travelling towards London with his 14-year-old son on Friday afternoon when he was attacked.