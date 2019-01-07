Manston Airport Brexit lorry test criticised as 'too complex' by Dover MP

Lorries taking part in the trial of a government plan to hold lorries in the event of post-Brexit disruption. Credit: PA

A Conservative MP has hit out at the Government’s plan to use a disused airfield to ease lorry congestion if there is UK border disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Charlie Elphicke criticised the idea as nearly 100 lorries descended on Manston Airport in Kent on Monday morning to test out using the runway as an HGV holding bay to prevent traffic jams on roads to Channel ports. The trial, called Operation Brock, has seen lorries directed along the A256 towards Dover in a 20-mile journey which should take around half-an-hour.

The MP for the town lashed out at the plan branding it "too complex" and likely to cause "enormous confusion" for drivers. He said on Twitter: "Routing lorries via Manston is not the answer. "Far better to extend the tried and tested traffic management system on the A20 at Dover to Kent’s motorways." He added: "Manston should only be used as a last resort. "Trying to explain to lorry drivers - many from overseas - to go there will be very difficult. "The whole route plan is far too complex and will cause enormous confusion."

Lorries lined up during a government trial at the former Manston Airport site in Kent. Credit: PA

In response to the post, Dover resident Gary Moore said the town is "badly affected" by truck traffic which can bring the whole road system there "to a standstill", adding: "There has to be a plan that works." Eddie Stobart led the large convoy as lorries from regional and national companies descended on Manston from 7am on Monday to form a queue along the runway. Other companies taking part in the trial included Ramsgate-based White’s Transport Ltd, Salvatori Group from Canterbury and Swains in Rochester.

Eddie Stobart led the convoy. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

The drivers congregated in a large group before being directed by officials from the Department for Transport (DfT), Kent County Council and police officers. The first practice run began in rush-hour shortly after 8am, with four convoys leaving at intervals between 8.13am and 8.39am. The first of the convoys arrived in Dover at 8.52am where they were directed to do a loop around the Eastern Docks roundabout, travel along Jubilee Way and drive straight back to the airport. So far traffic has been relatively light on the route and the first test did not appear to cause any queues or extra congestion, according to witnesses and bystanders. Up to 150 lorries were initially anticipated to take part but only 89 were involved, the DfT confirmed after the first test.

The drivers congregated in a large group before being directed by officials from the Department for Transport. Credit: PA