Migrants found hours after empty inflatable boat washed up on Kent beach

Police and Border Force personnel have found a group of migrants hours after an empty inflatable boat was left on a Kent beach.

The officials and a paramedic were seen with the men in Harden Road, Lydd, on Monday – giving them foil blankets and police jackets to keep warm.

This came after a search by the coastguard, sparked when the empty dinghy was found three-and-a-half miles away on the shore at Dungeness at around 8.10am.

Teams carried out an “extensive search” that was stood down once it was clear no one had been left stranded in the sea.