Minister threatens to resign to stop no-deal Brexit

A business minister has threatened to resign from the Government if it is necessary to stop a no-deal Brexit. Richard Harrington said he would “definitely” quit to prevent the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal, but stressed that he believed Britain would leave with the Prime Minister’s deal. “We will not be leaving with no deal,” he told BBC Two’s Newsnight. “We’re going to leave with the Prime Minister’s deal. And I think people are beginning to realise that it’s the Prime Minister’s deal or there may not be a Brexit.” Asked if he was prepared to resign to stop a no-deal Brexit, Mr Harrington said: “Definitely, I would.”

Richard Harrington Credit: Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA

There was no sign of a breakthrough among Tory MPs who have vowed to vote against Mrs May’s deal as they left Downing Street following a drinks reception. Former cabinet minister and Brexiteer Theresa Villiers said the evening “hasn’t changed my view” and she would still not support the agreement. DUP Westminster leader Nigel Dodds described the meeting as a “very pleasant social occasion”. But asked whether words of comfort from the EU would be enough to change his party’s stance on the deal, he told reporters: “Let us wait and see what comes forth in the course of the next few days but there hasn’t been much so far, so we’ll see what happens in the next little while.” Housing minister Heather Wheeler, who voted for Leave, said she thought there was a “plan to win” under way regarding the deal, and Eddisbury MP and Remain supporter Antoinette Sandbach said it had been a “very positive evening”.

Nigel Dodds Credit: House of Commons/PA