PlayStation VR controller for feet aims to solve ability to move around in games

3DRudder’s foot motion controller for PlayStation VR. Credit: 3DRudder/PA

A foot motion controller has been unveiled at CES for the PlayStation VR, which may address the issue of movement within virtual reality games. Most VR games and experiences have limited locomotion, leaving players to use hand controllers to navigate around the virtual world.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

3DRudder has come up with a way to allow players to move about using a foot motion controller, freeing up hand controllers for other tasks. The controller comes in the form of a tilting disc, which users can push with their feet in the desired direction when seated. The French-founded device requires no set up and will work on compatible games when plugged in, the company said.

3DRudder’s foot motion controller for PlayStation VR Credit: 3DRudder/PA