Police investigating after MP Anna Soubry branded ‘Nazi’ by protesters outside Parliament

Protesters chanted 'Nazi' at Anna Soubry. Credit: PA

Police are investigating whether any criminal offence was committed when an MP was branded a “Nazi” by Brexit protesters outside Parliament. Conservative MP Anna Soubry was verbally attacked while doing live interviews on College Green on Monday. During a discussion on the BBC, people off-camera could be heard shouting “Soubry is a Nazi”. She told interviewer Simon McCoy: “I do object to being called a Nazi, actually. “I just think this is astonishing, this is what has happened to our country. But let’s try and move on and be positive about things.”

Protesters also chanted slogans including “Liar, liar” throughout a live interview with Ms Soubry on Sky News. A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police received a third-party report of a public order offence on Monday, 7 January, in the area of College Green, SW1. “Officers are assessing if any crimes have been committed. There has been no arrest at this stage.” Ms Soubry, the pro-EU MP for Broxtowe, said the behaviour of protesters was “seriously worrying”, adding: “I’m afraid the truth is that Brexit has unleashed these people. This is Britain now. This is not the country I know and love and these people do not represent our country and they need sorting out.” At least 55 MPs have also signed a letter to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick raising concerns about safety outside Parliament following the incident. The letter said: "After months of peaceful and calm protests by groups representing a range of political views on Brexit, an ugly element of individuals with strong far right and extreme right connections, which your officers are well aware of, have increasingly engaged in intimidatory and potentially criminal acts targeting Members of Parliament, journalists, activists and members of the public. "We understand there are ongoing investigations but there appears to be an ongoing lack of coordination in the response from the police and appropriate authorities including with Westminster borough policing, and despite clear assurances this would be dealt with following incidents before Christmas, there have been a number of further serious and well publicised incidents today." The protesters were criticised by high-profile Brexit supporters, including presenter Piers Morgan, and other MPs. Writing on Twitter, MP Douglas Carswell said: “Small crowd shouting oafish chants at TV crew outside Parliament.

