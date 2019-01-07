Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump ‘a real racist’ and a ‘con artist’

Robert De Niro has unleashed another volley of criticism against President Donald Trump.

The celebrated actor branded him as a buffoon, con artist, huckster, scam artist, fascist, racist and white supremacist in an interview with The Guardian.

De Niro, 75, who last year was among several high profile critics of the US president to have been sent a pipe bomb from a Trump supporter, said: “I’m older now and I’m just upset about what’s going on.

“When you see someone like (Trump) becoming president, I thought, well, OK, let’s see what he does – maybe he’ll change. But he just got worse. It showed me that he is a real racist. I thought maybe as a New Yorker he understands the diversity in the city but he’s as bad as I thought he was before – and much worse. It’s a shame. It’s a bad thing in this country.”

The two-time Oscar winner counts hit films such as Raging Bull, Goodfellas, The Godfather Part II and The Untouchables among the highlights of a long successful career.