Suspected illegal immigrant arrested after being found stowing away on school trip coach

A suspected illegal immigrant has been arrested after apparently stowing away in the luggage hold of a coach returning from a school skiing trip.

The 29-year-old man was discovered when the coach returned to St John's School in Marlborough, Wiltshire, on Saturday morning from the trip to the French Alps.

Police were called and the man was arrested by officers and later handed over to the UK Border Agency.

A Wiltshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called to St John's School in Marlborough at around 11.30am on January 5 due to a report of a man being found on a coach.

”A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of entering the country illegally and the matter has now been passed to the UK Border Agency.“

It comes as amid heightened concerns over the number of migrants trying to cross the Channel.

On Monday, eight suspected migrants were found hours after an empty inflatable boat washed up on a beach in Kent.