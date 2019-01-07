Thousands stung on Australian beaches after 'invasion' of bluebottle jellyfish

Thousands of people were stung by highly venomous jellyfish in north-eastern Australia over the weekend, forcing authorities to close several beaches.

The "wall of bluebottles" - also known as Portuguese man o' war - swept Queensland’s Gold and Sunshine coasts and was described as an "invasion" by local media.

Stings from Portuguese man o' war are notoriously painful and coastguard association Surf Life Saving said a "whopping" 3,595 people had been stung, although other estimates put that number at more than 5,000.

At least four major beaches were closed as a result of the influx.