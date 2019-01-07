Tiny island of Nantucket awaits Kevin Spacey's court appearance
The tiny New England island of Nantucket is the perfect getaway for America’s rich and famous.
Familiar faces don’t get bothered here, few feel the need to sneak a phone picture or ask for a selfie.
According to one local, “There are loads of really big names here but it’s all very down low - at least till the Kardashians roll up”.
That anonymity no doubt appealed to Kevin Spacey back in 2016, however his visit this time is likely to make even the Kardashians look low key.
The 59-year-old actor’s appearance beneath the flag of the old courthouse is the biggest spectacle this small town has seen.
A Hollywood A-lister accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man in a local restaurant is not at all Nantucket.
Mr Spacey had tried to avoid the arraignment hearing but was ordered to appear by a judge who dismissed his argument that his presence would generate significant adverse publicity.
The actor was certainly right about the publicity - such is the focus on this case the hotels here are full. So too the ferries between here and the mainland.
In the not-so-distant past Kevin Spacey would have expected to be waking up in Beverly Hills the morning after the Golden Globes but this case and other accusations have diminished his career.
His only role now that of an accused sex offender who will this morning face a barrage of cameras in a tiny courthouse to deny real-life accusations of wrong doing.