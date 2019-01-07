Tiny island of Nantucket awaits Kevin Spacey's court appearance

The tiny New England island of Nantucket is the perfect getaway for America’s rich and famous.

Familiar faces don’t get bothered here, few feel the need to sneak a phone picture or ask for a selfie.

According to one local, “There are loads of really big names here but it’s all very down low - at least till the Kardashians roll up”.

That anonymity no doubt appealed to Kevin Spacey back in 2016, however his visit this time is likely to make even the Kardashians look low key.

The 59-year-old actor’s appearance beneath the flag of the old courthouse is the biggest spectacle this small town has seen.