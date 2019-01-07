Man accused of train murder appears in court

A man accused of stabbing to death a father who was on a train with his teenage son said he was “innocent until proven guilty” as he appeared in court. Darren Shane Pencille, 35, is charged with the murder of Lee Pomeroy, 51, and possessing an offensive weapon. Mr Pomeroy, who lived in Guildford and owned an IT firm, was travelling towards London with his 14-year-old son on Friday afternoon when he was attacked. A manhunt led detectives to a flat in Farnham on Saturday morning and they made two arrests.

Scene of the arrests in Farnham. Credit: Lizzie Roberts/PA

Pencille appeared in the dock at Staines Magistrates’ Court on Monday wearing glasses and a prison-issue grey tracksuit. He stood in the dock to confirm his name, date of birth and that he was British, telling magistrates he had no address during a hearing lasting just over two minutes. Pencille then addressed magistrates from his seat, telling them: “Innocent until proven guilty.” He said: “I’m paranoid. I’m hearing voices.” Pencille did not enter pleas and chair of the bench Helen Mattey remanded him in custody to appear at Guildford Crown Court on Monday afternoon. Chelsea Mitchell, from Willbury Road, in Farnham, who is charged with assisting an offender, will appear before magistrates later.

Lee Pomeroy, who was stabbed to death on a Guildford to London Waterloo train. Credit: British Transport Police