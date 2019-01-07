UK Weather Forecast: Very windy on the east coast tonight and on Tuesday

This Evening and Tonight:Rain in southern England will soon clear and winds will ease across most of the UK. However, along the east coast of Scotland and England, winds will strengthen. In northern Scotland gales and blustery showers will gradually become less severe.

Tuesday:Most places will be dry with sunny spells and light winds. Strong northerly winds will continue in the far east, accompanied by light showers, with wintry flurries over northeastern hills.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:After a frosty start for many, Wednesday will stay cold, dry and bright. Thursday and Friday are likely to be milder and cloudier, with some light rain in the west.