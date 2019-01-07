What is Theresa May's Brexit secret?

I can exclusively reveal that EU leaders have agreed that it is their "firm determination to work speedily... so that the backstop will not need to be triggered".

OK, I am being childishly facetious.

I say "reveal" because more or less all MPs seem to have forgotten that EU government heads said just that in a declaratory text of legal significance - if not binding legal force - on December 13 at the last European Council.

Or to put it another way, they went as far as they feel they can go to say that the backstop - so hated by Brexiters and Northern Ireland's DUP - will never be implemented, subject to talks on a long-term trading relationship between the UK and EU going as well and swiftly as they might.

So, the question is what else does the Prime Minister expect EU leaders to be able to say, to help her win her vote next week?

As of this moment, EU leaders simply don't know - which is jaw-droppingly surprising, given the proximity both of the life-or-death vote on her Brexit plan and of Brexit day itself.