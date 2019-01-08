Boy, 14, stabbed to death in London street

Officers were called to Bickley Road, Leyton in Waltham Forest shortly before 6.30pm on Tuesday to reports of a road traffic collision.

A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in an east London street, Scotland Yard has said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Metropolitan Police said the teenager was found with stab wounds, and it was then established there had been no collision.

A spokesman for the force said: “Despite efforts of paramedics, he was declared dead at 7.09pm. Next of kin have been informed.

“A crime scene is in place. The homicide and major crime team has been informed. There has been no arrest. Inquiries continue.”

Residents who live on Bickley Road said they did not hear any shouting or screaming, and that the incident happened on the street.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: "I'm greatly saddened by news of the fatal stabbing of a 14 year old in Waltham Forest, and my thoughts are with his family and friends. I encourage anyone with information about this horrific incident to contact the Police on 101 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111."