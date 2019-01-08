Brave dentist performs root canal on Sumatran tiger

Fabi underwent root canal after fracturing his lower canine teeth. Credit: Paignton Zoo

A tiger at a zoo in Devon has undergone a lengthy root canal procedure – performed by a brave veterinary dentist. Fabi, who is 11 years old and lives at Paignton Zoo, weighs more than 100kg (220lbs) and has 30 teeth including four very long canines. He required a complete root canal after fracturing his lower canine teeth – measuring 8cm from crown to root – and beginning to develop abscesses.

Jo Reynard, a vet at the zoo, said: “Life in the Paignton Zoo veterinary department is always interesting, but a bilateral tiger root canal treatment is a challenging procedure. “The fact it went so incredibly smoothly reflects the great team spirit among vets, keepers, curatorial staff and outside experts.”

Fabi the tiger undergoes a root canal procedure Credit: Paignton Zoo/PA

Vets and keepers created a makeshift operating theatre in the largest tiger den the day before the procedure, making a table out of hay bales and tarpaulin. Matthew Oxford, a veterinary dentist, brought specialist surgical kit and hand-held radiographic apparatus to carry out the two-and-a-half hour procedure on December 18. He was accompanied by three vets, three vet nurses, two big cat keepers and senior animal staff – including one armed with a shotgun as part of safety protocols. Jo Reynard administered anaesthetic to Fabi through the steel mesh of the den wall, with the calm tiger lying down for the injection. He then received similar care to human patients including a breathing tube to deliver anaesthetic gases, and carefully-administered fluids and pain relief. Fabi was kept warm throughout the procedure by an electric blanket and a duvet, with his paws wrapped in bubble wrap to ensure his extremities did not become cold. Mr Oxford took x-rays and found Fabi’s lower canine teeth were fractured, the pulp had died and tooth root abscesses had started to develop.

The procedure took two-and-a-half hours Credit: Paignton Zoo/PA