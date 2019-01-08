- ITV Report
Clemency for woman convicted of murder at 16 after celebrity-backed campaign
An American woman jailed for life for the murder of a man, who solicited her for sex when she was 16, has been granted clemency following a celebrity-backed campaign.
Cyntoia Brown - now 30 - was convicted in 2006 of murdering Johnny Allen, a Nashville real estate agent.
Police said she shot Allen in the back of the head at close range with a gun she brought to rob him after he picked her up at a drive-in cinema in Nashville to have sex with her.
But Brown's lawyers contended she was a victim of sex trafficking who not only feared for her life but also lacked the mental capacity to be culpable in the killing because she was impaired by her mother's alcohol use while she was in the womb.
Following years of national attention from criminal justice advocates, celebrities and politicians calling for mercy - and just days before he is to leave office - Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam granted clemency to Brown on Monday. She will remain on parole for 10 years.
"Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16," Governor Haslam said in his statement. "Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms Brown has taken to rebuild her life,"
Brown said in a statement she will do everything to justify Mr Haslam’s faith in her and thanked her family for their support.
"I am thankful for all the support, prayers, and encouragement I have received," she said. "We truly serve a God of second chances and new beginnings.
"The Lord has held my hand this whole time and I would have never made it without him. Let today be a testament to his saving grace."
The news has been welcomed by those who backed the campaign, including Kim Kardashian West.