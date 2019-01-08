Clemency for woman convicted of murder at 16 after celebrity-backed campaign

An American woman jailed for life for the murder of a man, who solicited her for sex when she was 16, has been granted clemency following a celebrity-backed campaign.

Cyntoia Brown - now 30 - was convicted in 2006 of murdering Johnny Allen, a Nashville real estate agent.

Police said she shot Allen in the back of the head at close range with a gun she brought to rob him after he picked her up at a drive-in cinema in Nashville to have sex with her.

But Brown's lawyers contended she was a victim of sex trafficking who not only feared for her life but also lacked the mental capacity to be culpable in the killing because she was impaired by her mother's alcohol use while she was in the womb.