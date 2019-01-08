Orca spotted in Scottish waters leaves wildlife watchers 'jumping for joy'

A 'rare' sighting of an orca in waters off Scotland has piqued the interest of wildlife watchers.

The mammal was seen at Chanonry Point in the Moray Firth, an area more frequently inhabited by dolphins.

Local wildlife enthusiasts say the whale is a male known as John Coe, part of a pod named the West Coast Community. He can be identified by missing chunks in its dorsal fin and tail.

Phil Clark, 39, and his wife Lynette were among those who rushed to the area to spot the mammal.

The amateur photographer told the Press Association: “My wife is daft on sealife and as soon as we got word that there was an orca in the Moray Firth we left our house in Inverness immediately.