Finance bill amendment: Why it could impact no-deal Brexit

The finance bill amendment will be voted on on Tuesday. Credit: PA

MPs are set to vote on a bill amendment which, if passed, could render the prospects of no-deal Brexit unlikely. Opposition parties are likely to back the amendment to the Finance Bill when it comes to a vote in the Commons on Tuesday.

What exactly would be the effect of the amendment?

No-deal preparations in action as lorries line up outside Dover. Credit: PA

The amendment, set to be submitted on Tuesday, would restrict the government's freedom to make Brexit-related tax changes without parliamentary safeguards (i.e. a vote). This would only affect minor laws, however, therefore not impacting directly on the ability to raise tax. Nevertheless, the amendment could dampen the appetite for a no-deal Brexit. A separate measure backed by the Liberal Democrats and other opposition parties would prevent the government collecting key taxes unless Parliament has approved its approach to Brexit.

Who has tabled the amendment?

Yvette Cooper (pictured) and Nicky Morgan tabled the amendment. Credit: PA

The amendment has been tabled, though not yet submitted, by Labour MP Yvette Cooper and Conservative ex-education secretary Nicky Morgan. This is exactly how Ms Cooper described the amendment: "The risks to our economy and security from no deal are far too high and it would be irresponsible to allow it to happen. "I do not believe Parliament would support no deal and ministers should rule it out now. "Time is running out and this is too serious for brinkmanship. "Parliament needs to make sure there are opportunities to stop the country reaching the cliff edge by accident. This amendment helps to do just that". Treasury Select Committee chairwoman Ms Morgan said: "Many of us have been clear that Parliament will not allow a no-deal situation to unfold, and with less than 12 weeks to go until March 29 it is time for Parliament to show our opposition to a no-deal exit."

Who is likely to back the amendment?

Sir Vince Cable has said the Liberal Democrats will back the amendment. Credit: PA