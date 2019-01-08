Football coach Michael Carson dies in car crash on day of sexual abuse trial

A former football youth coach and scout set to go on trial for sexual abuse has died in a car crash.

Michael "Kit" Carson, 75, had pleaded not guilty to abusing 11 boys under the age of 16 between 1978 and 2009.

Carson's trial was set to begin on Monday, where he planned to contest 12 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

But he was found dead following a single-vehicle crash on Monday around 9.45am involving a tree.

Carson's trial had been listed to start at Peterborough Crown Court, and on Tuesday the court was told details of his death.