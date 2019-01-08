- ITV Report
Former football star Paul Gascoigne denies sex assault charge
Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne will go on trial for sexual assault after denying the charge against him.
The 51-year-old appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday where he entered a not guilty plea.
Gascoigne, who famously cried at the World Cup, was arrested in August while travelling on a train between York and Newcastle for allegedly kissing a woman without consent.
His barrister told the court a number of character witnesses will give evidence "about his propensity to kiss people in a non-sexual manner".
During the 10-minute hearing, Gascoigne, affectionately known as "Gazza", had to be asked to be quiet by the Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Simon Bourne-Arton.
The former player, wearing a blue suit and an open neck shirt, appeared upset when he sat in the dock.
He stated his full name, date of birth and when he was asked his nationality, replied: "English, Protestant."
After hearing his trial could not be accommodated before October 14, Gascogine called out: "Sir, Your Honour."
The judge replied: "Be quiet."
Gascoigne said: "I'm worried to bits. I'm scared."
The judge said: "You have a solicitor and you have a QC, they will look after your interests."
The judge then told Gascoigne to be quiet again, to which the player said: "I'm tired."
Gascoigne, who also played for Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton, was granted unconditional bail ahead of his trial.
The judge warned him he must turn up for the trial.
Gascogine replied: "I will do, your lord.
"I cannot wait. I have done nothing wrong."
As he walked out of the court room, Gascoigne thanked Judge Bourne-Arton, kissed his fingers and gestured towards the robed judge in an apparent mark of respect.