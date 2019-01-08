Former football star Paul Gascoigne denies sex assault charge

Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne will go on trial for sexual assault after denying the charge against him.

The 51-year-old appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday where he entered a not guilty plea.

Gascoigne, who famously cried at the World Cup, was arrested in August while travelling on a train between York and Newcastle for allegedly kissing a woman without consent.

His barrister told the court a number of character witnesses will give evidence "about his propensity to kiss people in a non-sexual manner".

During the 10-minute hearing, Gascoigne, affectionately known as "Gazza", had to be asked to be quiet by the Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Simon Bourne-Arton.