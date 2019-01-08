French author Yann Moix faces backlash after saying women over 50 are 'too old' to love

A French author has faced a huge backlash after saying that women aged over 50 are “too old” to love and “invisible” to him.

Yann Moix, who himself is 50, told women’s magazine Marie Claire that he was “incapable” of loving a woman his age.

He said: “I prefer younger women’s bodies, that’s all. End of. The body of a 25-year-old woman is extraordinary. The body of a woman of 50 is not extraordinary at all."

Moix said he particularly liked women of Korean, Chinese and Japanese descent.

“It’s perhaps sad and reductive for the women I go out with but the Asian type is sufficiently rich, large and infinite for me not to be ashamed,” he told the magazine.

The author, film director and TV presenter's comments quickly attracted widespread criticism on social media.

Journalist Colombe Schneck posted a photo of her backside with the comment: “Voila, the buttocks of a woman aged 52...what an imbecile you are, you don’t know what you’re missing."

French comedian Marina Foïs joked that as she will soon turn 49, she only has one year and 14 days left to sleep with Moix.