Giant 64-metre-long fatberg found blocking sewer in Devon seaside town

A giant fatberg larger than Nelson’s Column has been found blocking a sewer in a Devon seaside town.

The 64-metre-long mass of hardened fat, oil and wet wipes has been discovered in drains in Sidmouth.

Fatbergs form when people put things including fats, nappies, wipes and sanitary towels down toilets, and this one will take around eight weeks to remove, according to South West Water (SWW).

SWW shared photographs of the fatberg on social media, saying, "It's a whopping 64 metres long, that's over six double-decker buses back-to-back."

SWW’s director of wastewater, Andrew Roantree said: "It shows how this key environmental issue is not just facing the UK’s cities, but right here in our coastal towns.

"It is the largest discovered in our service history and will take our sewer team around eight weeks to dissect this monster in exceptionally challenging work conditions."