Grandfather Ian Simpson's emotional plea for grandson's return from China

Video report by ITV News correspondent Rachel Younger

A grandfather has made an emotional plea for his grandson to be returned to him after he was forced to leave him in China. Ian Simpson's son Michael was murdered by his Chinese ex-wife in 2017, and his two children, six-year-old Alice and eight-year-old Jack, were left in the custody of their mother's family in China. Their mother was jailed for the murder, but Mr Simpson has been fighting to gain custody of his grandchildren ever since.

Michael Simpson with his children Alice and Jack. Credit: ITV News

They have managed to bring their granddaughter back to Britain but not their eight-year-old grandson. He said the process has been "phenomenally emotional" for him and Michael's mum, after hearing only one of their grandchildren was going home with them.

He described bringing Alice to Britain as a "bittersweet" moment but also revealed it was "lovely" to see Alice start school today in Suffolk. He said: "She went straight in which has unbelievably helped by the fact the school secretary came out and said 'well I used to live in Singapore and I speak Mandarin' and turns to Alice and starts talking to her." The grandfather was quite shocked to see a member of staff speak Chinese.

Ian Simpson looking through pictures of his son Michael and grandchildren Jack and Alice. Credit: ITV News