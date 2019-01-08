Hearing due in Alex Salmond’s Scottish Government legal challenge

A hearing is due to take place at Scotland’s highest civil court as part of Alex Salmond’s legal challenge against the Scottish Government.

The former first minister is taking legal action against the Scottish Government to contest the complaints process activated against him in relation to sexual harassment allegations.

Two allegations, which he strongly denies, were made in January 2018 according to the Scottish Government.

He has since resigned from the SNP and is pursuing a judicial review at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, where a hearing is due to take place.