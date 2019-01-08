How the Kegworth air disaster changed airline safety

Thirty years after a British Midlands plane crashed into the M1, the Kegworth air disaster is remembered for how it shaped flight safety.

Shortly after leaving Heathrow for Belfast, a fan blade broke in Flight BD 092's left engine, causing a pounding noise, vibrations and smoke.

Confused about which engine had failed, Captain Kevin Hunt and co-pilot David McClelland mistakenly shut down the one still working.

When more fuel was pumped into the damaged engine, it burst into flames.

The flight had been diverted to East Midlands Airport but did not make it to the runway, crashing into the embankment of the northbound carriageway of the M1 and killing 47 of the 126 people on board. Seventy-four people were seriously injured.

Following the disaster, scientists examined the final moments of the flight and looked at what went wrong.

Here, we look at some of the lessons that have been learned and how Kegworth changed air safety.