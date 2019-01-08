Kegworth air disaster remembered 30 years on

A memorial service is to be held to remember the 47 people who died in the Kegworth air disaster 30 years on.

A Belfast-bound British Midland Boeing 737 crashed on an embankment of the M1 at Kegworth after suffering engine trouble on the night of January 8 1989.

As well as the 47 deaths, the crash resulted in 74 serious injuries, with Kegworth villagers joining emergency services to help tend the wounded.