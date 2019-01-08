- ITV Report
-
Kegworth disaster families and survivors mark 30 years since plane crash
Survivors and families of some of the 47 people killed in the Kegworth air disaster have attended a memorial ceremony to mark 30 years since the tragedy.
The British Midland Boeing 737 was travelling to Belfast when it suffered engine trouble and came down on an embankment on the M1 in 1989.
Wreaths were laid by families, emergency services, councils and others at a memorial site in the Leicestershire village on Tuesday.
Before the wreath-laying, the names of those who died were read out during a 45-minute church service, followed by a minute’s silence.
Around 300 people attended the service led by Reverend Lauretta Wilson during which hymns were sung, prayers were read and candles were lit.
Some of those who had flown from Northern Ireland to attend the commemorations wiped away tears as people paid their respects.
Opening the commemorations, Rev Wilson said: “Kegworth has never forgotten that fateful night on January 8 1989.
“Whatever our motivations, it is good to have the opportunity to remember and honour those who lost their lives.
“The dreadful event shook all of our communities.”
The plane, with 126 people on board, had taken off from Heathrow just before 8pm on January 8.
Loud bangs were heard coming from the left-hand engine as an evening meal was being served to the 118 passengers.
Confused about which engine had failed, Captain Kevin Hunt and co-pilot David McClelland mistakenly shut down the one still working.
Efforts to make an emergency landing at East Midlands Airport failed and the burning plane came down on the M1 embankment just metres from the runway.
Despite the crash, nobody on the ground was injured and some of the passengers were able to walk away unscathed.
Most of the deaths occurred at the front of the plane but 79 people, including the two pilots, survived.
One survivor flew from Belfast for the service despite flying still being "very difficult" for him.
Leslie Bloomer had not even meant to be on the plane. He had been at a boat show in London with two friends, with one suggesting they got an earlier flight home after arriving at the airport three hours early.
The 57-year-old said he was glad he made the difficult journey to Kegworth the memorial.
"I've met people that I haven't seen for 20 odd years. To meet nurses, ambulance crews, the fire service - it's brilliant. And to see the way people here put this on and how it impacted this village," he said.