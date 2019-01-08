North Korea’s Kim Jong Un arrives in Beijing for talks

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Beijing at the start of a four-day visit. The trip is likely to be an effort to coordinate with his only major ally ahead of a summit with US president Donald Trump that could happen early this year. A long motorcade including motorcycle outriders reserved for state leaders left a Beijing train station shortly after the arrival of an armoured train consisting of 20 to 25 cars — most of whose windows were blacked out — along tracks lined by police and paramilitary troops. Mr Kim’s trip, announced earlier by both sides, comes after US and North Korean officials are believed to have met in Vietnam to discuss the location of a second summit. North’s Korean Central News Agency said Mr Kim departed on Monday afternoon with his wife Ri Sol Ju and other top officials.

A train similar to one seen during previous visits by Kim Jong Un arrives at Beijing Railway Station Credit: AP/Mark Schiefelbein

It said Mr Kim is visiting China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Tuesday also happens to be the reclusive North Korean leader’s birthday. China’s official Xinhua News Agency issued a nearly-identical report, while Beijing’s North Railway Station was cocooned in security, with dozens of police and paramilitary troops patrolling outside. Mr Kim is expected to stay at the highly-secure Diaoyutai State Guest House in the capital’s west, with meetings held at the Great Hall of the People, the hulking seat of the legislature that sits next to Tiananmen Square. The trip marked a further break with past practice in that it was announced in advance of Mr Kim’s arrival, a possible sign of growing confidence on the part of North Korea and China, Pyongyang’s most important trading partner and a key buffer against pressure from Washington. After years of cool relations following Mr Kim’s assumption of power 2011, ties have improved remarkably over the past year as Mr Xi seeks to maintain his influence in the region. Mr Kim’s trip comes as the US and North Korea look to settle the North’s decades-long pursuit of a nuclear arsenal.

A limousine similar to one Kim Jong Un has used previously is seen leaving the train station Credit: AP/Ng Han Guan