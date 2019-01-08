Alex Salmond calls on Scotland's top civil servant to resign after winning case over handling of misconduct allegations

Former first minister Alex Salmond has called for Scotland's top civil servant to resign after winning a legal case concerning the Scottish Government's handling of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Scotland's highest civil court has ruled the Scottish Government’s handling of the allegations against Mr Salmond was unlawful.

At a hearing in the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Judge Lord Pentland said the decisions were "unlawful in respect that they were procedurally unfair and that they were tainted with apparent bias".

Judge Pentland heard that the person who investigated the complaints of sexual misconduct - which are strongly denied by Mr Salmond - had involvement with the complainers prior to being appointed investigating officer.

After the ruling, Mr Salmond thanked his family and friends "for standing with me over the last few months".

He said: "The last time I was in that court, it was to be sworn in as first minister of Scotland.

"I never thought at any point I would be taking the Scottish Government to court."