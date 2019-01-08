The Cabinet civil war on a no-deal Brexit

Here is what I have learned about this morning's Cabinet meeting.

1) The prime minister is still refusing to rule out a no-deal Brexit, in spite of pressure to do so from a number of ministers, most notably from the Work and Pensions Secretary of State, Amber Rudd.

In respect of May's attitude to no-deal, the PM was "inscrutable as always", according to one of those in the meeting.

But another has told me that Theresa May confirmed she would make a statement if her deal is - as expected - rejected by MPs next week.

No minister expects her to announce at that juncture that the UK will go full steam ahead to exit from the EU on 29 March without a deal, on WTO rules. So her colleagues feel there has been some unspoken movement by her away from no-deal.

That said, May continued to insist the only choices are her deal, no deal or no Brexit at all.

2) Andrea Leadsom, the leader of the Commons, urged the PM to "put a vote to the Commons [on Brexit] next week that we can win, and then take that to the EU".

This is code for amending the motion for the so-called meaningful vote on May's Brexit plan so that it would either make entering and exiting the Northern Ireland backstop a prerogative of the UK parliament, or to stipulate that parliamentary approval of the Brexit deal would require the EU to drop the backstop.

According to one minister the suggestion "did not land well"; another said it was met with "stony silence".

I deduce that the idea of the government putting down or supporting such an amendment is dead (not least because Theresa May has been advised that if EU leaders are held to ransom in that way, they will tell her to hop off).