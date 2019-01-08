Thousands of Iranian migrants stuck in Serbia after using visa-free travel scheme

Many Iranians hoping to travel across Europe to seek asylum in the UK have been waiting months on Serbia's border with the EU.

Thousands of Iranians took advantage of a 2017 scheme by the Serbian government that offered visa-free travel to them in a bid to boost tourism and trade.

It is thought up to 40,000 arrived in Serbia before the scheme was scrapped late last year.

But many of those who came on a tourist visa had no intention of seeing the sights. Thousands never left and many wait in refugee camps on Serbia's northern border with Croatia, awaiting passage into the EU.

They are hoping to get to Germany, Scandinavia or Britain but many are unable to afford the price - up to €4,000 (£3,600) per person - demanded by the smugglers.

They have fled the oppressive Iranian regime, uprooting families to avoid imprisonment and persecution.