- ITV Report
-
What the papers say – January 8
The latest on the 10-year plan for the NHS, Kevin Spacey in court and Brexit are among the stories being covered on Tuesday’s papers.
The Times leads with the “wholesale transformation of the NHS” which, the paper reports, will see digital appointments with consultants becoming the norm.c
The Daily Telegraph reports that Article 50 could be extended, with British and European officials looking at how such an extension could work.
The Guardian leads on NHS reform with leaders calling on the Government to “scrap Conservative legislation that forces it to tender contracts for care”.
The Financial Times runs with Japan’s SoftBank scaling back plans for investment in shared-office provider WeWork.
The Metro says Lee Pomeroy was stabbed nine times on a train from Guildford to London as his accused killer appeared in court.
The i leads on the NHS reforms with the Government planning on recruiting 40,000 more nurses.
The Independent carries a picture of Spacey arriving in court with their main story saying the NHS plans to “raid foreign countries for staff”.
The Daily Mirror says experts have warned the NHS plan unveiled on Monday is “doomed to failure” unless staff shortages are tackled.
The Sun leads on Wayne Rooney’s arrest, reporting that wife Coleen gave him the “hairdryer treatment”.
The Daily Mail says the NHS reforms will mean doctors will see some patients through Skype.
While the Daily Express says the plans mean the NHS is “fit for the 21st Century”.
And the Daily Star reports Jeremy Clarkson questioned whether Paddy McGuinness was “the IRA guy”, appearing to confuse the TV host with Sinn Fein politician Martin McGuinness.