Woman’s warning after ‘creepy’ bus journey with masked man reminiscent of Luther character

The woman says she shared the post to warn others of the dangers of travelling alone. Credit: Facebook/PA

A young woman has warned other females about travelling alone after being questioned by a masked man on the “creepiest bus journey of (her) life”. The woman was travelling on the 120 bus in Sheffield last Thursday when she was spoken to by the mysterious figure, some have compared to a character in the latest series of Luther. Sharing a clip of the incident on Facebook, she said the man asked her questions including what her name was and where she lived.

At the end of the video, the masked figure can be seen turning around to face her. The woman finished her post with the warning: “Watch out when you’re on the bus alone, girls.” The woman, who did not wish to be named, told the Press Association: “I want women and young girls to know that they need to be careful when travelling alone in the dark on public transport. “I’ve had lots of hate and backlash for posting the video but I don’t regret it. The issue here isn’t how I responded to the incident, it’s that the incident occurred in the first place.” She said she hoped the man would learn from the incident and she did not want others to think badly of him.

The woman shared a clip of the incident on Facebook. Credit: Facebook/PA