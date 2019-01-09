World's richest man Jeff Bezos to divorce from wife after 25 years of marriage

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie are to divorce after 25 years of marriage.

The world's richest man made the announcement on Twitter, saying that the pair will remain “cherished friends”.

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives,” he wrote.

The couple met in New York and married in 1993, the year before Mr Bezos started the online retail giant in his garage.

He is now worth an estimated $137bn and this week Amazon overtook Microsoft as the world's most valuable listed company.

MacKenzie, an author, has written two novels, Traps and The Testing of Luther Albright.

The couple have four children.