- ITV Report
-
World's richest man Jeff Bezos to divorce from wife after 25 years of marriage
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent
Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie are to divorce after 25 years of marriage.
The world's richest man made the announcement on Twitter, saying that the pair will remain “cherished friends”.
“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives,” he wrote.
The couple met in New York and married in 1993, the year before Mr Bezos started the online retail giant in his garage.
He is now worth an estimated $137bn and this week Amazon overtook Microsoft as the world's most valuable listed company.
MacKenzie, an author, has written two novels, Traps and The Testing of Luther Albright.
The couple have four children.
“As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends.
“We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.
“We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends.”
Last year, the couple launched the Bezos Day One Fund, offering a $2 billion fund to help homeless families and build pre-schools in low-income neighbourhoods.
Mr Bezos is the founder and chief executive of Amazon, which recently took Microsoft’s spot as the most valuable US firm.